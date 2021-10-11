Gov. Abbott bans all vaccine mandates in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order today banning vaccine mandates by any single entity in the state.
The order states that “no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”
Abbott said he also added the order be codified by the Texas Legislature during the state’s thirs special legislative session with due to adjourn by Oct. 20.
The news comes on the heels of rumors that Dallas-based Southwest Airlines experienced more than 2,000 cancellations over the weekend and today over the company’s vaccine mandate which required employees be vaccinated by last Monday. Southwest Airline officials rebuffed the rumors stating that severe weather and issues with air traffic control were the cause for the chaos over the weekend.
Abbott is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against San Antonio ISD over a vaccine mandate for employees that violate the Governor’s original order banning governmental entities from mandating mask or vaccinate requirements.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
AG Paxton files lawsuit against SAISD over employee vaccine mandate