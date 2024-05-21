Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, drones used to stop illegal immigrants

Nighttime Cloudscape Drone View of Border Wall Between El Paso Texas USA and Juárez Chihuahua Texas at Puerto Anapra

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott shows no sign of slowing down his border security initiative known as Operation Lone Star.

The joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard has been in place for over three years, and despite frequent clashed with the Biden Administration over border security and immigration law, Texas continues to take its own measures to stop the historic flow of illegal aliens from various parts of the world from entering the United States.

Governor Abbott recently posted video footage of more border wall being installed in Maverick County, an effort that is happening around the clock.

Texas continues to work around the clock on our historic border wall. We are the first and only state to build our own border wall.#OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/348le7LVUQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 14, 2024

In addition to the expansion of the border wall, Texas National Guard soldiers are also tasked with reinforcing, repairing, and redoubling razor wire along the Texas-Mexico border.

Drone technology is being used to stop illegal immigrants that do make their way into Texas with criminal trespassing charges waiting for those apprehended.

Governor Abbott also continues the practice of busing illegal immigrants to self-described sanctuary cities, despite controversary and frequent complaints about the deliveries from the elected officials who prefer not to enforce federal immigration law.

Texas has transported: