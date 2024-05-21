KTSA KTSA Logo

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, drones used to stop illegal immigrants

By Christian Blood
May 21, 2024 12:57PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott shows no sign of slowing down his border security initiative known as Operation Lone Star.

The joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard has been in place for over three years, and despite frequent clashed with the Biden Administration over border security and immigration law, Texas continues to take its own measures to stop the historic flow of illegal aliens from various parts of the world from entering the United States.

Governor Abbott recently posted video footage of more border wall being installed in Maverick County, an effort that is happening around the clock.

In addition to the expansion of the border wall, Texas National Guard soldiers are also tasked with reinforcing, repairing, and redoubling razor wire along the Texas-Mexico border.

Drone technology is being used to stop illegal immigrants that do make their way into Texas with criminal trespassing charges waiting for those apprehended.

Governor Abbott also continues the practice of busing illegal immigrants to self-described sanctuary cities, despite controversary and frequent complaints about the deliveries from the elected officials who prefer not to enforce federal immigration law.

Texas has transported:

  • Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022
  • Over 44,500 migrants to New York City since August 2022
  • Over 36,000 migrants to Chicago since August 2022
  • Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022
  • Over 18,800 migrants to Denver since May 18
  • Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

