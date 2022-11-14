Gov Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County elections

Governor Greg Abbott speaks to the Texas press as Republicans celebrate a federal judge's decision to halt President Obama's executive action on immigration. Abbott expressed confidence that Texas and 25 other states will prevail as the case moves through higher courts. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into what he says were widespread problems in Harris County’s election process on Tuesday, November 8.

In a statement, Governor Abbott says voters in Texas’ most populated county were frustrated by confusion and delays, including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems.

“I’m calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County,” said Governor Abbott.

The statement suggests that the election issues in Harris County could result from election malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct.

There is no word on when the investigation will begin.