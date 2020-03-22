      Weather Alert

Gov. Abbott confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths in Texas, more than 300 positive cases

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 22, 2020 @ 3:44pm
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force roundtable held at the capitol on Jan. 7, 2020. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott says there have been 6 coronavirus deaths in Texas and 334 confirmed cases.

There is no shelter in place order in Texas. The governor says there are many counties that have no reported cases of COVID -19, so he doesn’t believe it’s appropriate at this time to issue a statewide shelter-in-place mandate. However, local municipalities have the authority to implement rules that are more stringent than the governor’s orders. Mayors and county judges could issue shelter-in-place orders if they deem it necessary to  stop the spread of coronavirus.

The governor has activated the Texas National Guard and plans to deploy them this week to help in the response to COVID-19. They could set up hospital tents and assist at coronavirus testing sites.

The governor has ordered doctors to postpone non-emergency surgical procedures in order to make more hospital beds available.

Developing story…..

 

