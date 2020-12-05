Seven injured in oil tank explosion in Corpus Christi
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Seven people have been injured in an oil storage tank explosion in Corpus Christi.
City officials say four are in critical condition following the explosion Saturday morning at Magellan Oil Refinery. One of the burn victims is being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is providing state resources in the area.
“The State of Texas is working closely with Magellan and Corpus Christi officials to aid in the emergency response efforts and to provide immediate help to those injured in the explosion,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area, and the Texas Division Of Emergency Management is providing support, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“The state is ready to deploy additional resources to respond to this event and keep the community safe,”Abbott said. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in prayer for those injured in this explosion, for our first responders, and for the safety of those in the area.”