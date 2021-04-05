Gov. Abbott declines ceremonial first pitch for Texas Rangers after MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta
Gov. Greg Abbot/Screen Grab
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a letter to the Texas Rangers declining the invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the their home opening game.
The Governor cited Major League Baseball’s decision “to perpetuate false political narratives” by moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new election laws. Abbott also stated that he will not participate in any MLB event and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.
“Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta,” reads the letter. “It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed an election bill into law that adds new identification requirements for absentee voting . The new law also prohibits third-party groups from giving food or water to voters who are waiting in line . It also places strict guidelines on the availability and location of ballot drop boxes.