KTSA KTSA Logo

Gov Abbott: Denver joins other sanctuary cities as migrant drop-off point

By Christian Blood
May 18, 2023 3:44PM CDT
Share
Gov Abbott: Denver joins other sanctuary cities as migrant drop-off point
Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with green trees and the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing a new drop-off location for migrants he says are flooding his state.

On Thursday, the first bus of migrants arrived in Denver, Colorado, all of them dropped off near Civic Center Park at 14th Street and Court Place.

“Texas’ overwhelmed and overrun border communities should not have to shoulder the flood of illegal immigration due to President Biden’s reckless open border policies, like his mass catch and release without court dates or any way to track them,” said Governor Abbott. “Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns.”

In April 2022, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The Governor added New York CityChicago, and Philadelphia as additional drop-off locations last year.

Since beginning the migrant busing strategy last spring, more than 19,000 migrants have been transported to these self-declared sanctuary cities while providing much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.

More about:
bus
Denver
Greg Abbott
Migrants

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
4

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening and possibly Friday
5

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country