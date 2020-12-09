Gov. Abbott deploys DPS to Houston
DPS Patrol Car/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has deployed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to Houston to help fight road rage shootings.
Abbott also directed DPS to support Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Prevention operations, as well as gang and drug investigations. DPS also will provide intelligence analysts, a helicopter and two patrol planes.
“The State of Texas is working closely with HPD to provide the necessary resources that will effectively combat violence in the Houston community,” said Abbott. “The support that DPS is providing to HPD will protect Houstonians and crack down on illegal and violent activity, including road rage-related shootings, within the city.”