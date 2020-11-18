Gov. Abbott directs DPS to help Dallas police combat ‘spike in violent crime’
DPS Patrol Car/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide support to Dallas police officers amid a “spike in violent crime.”
DPS will be deploying several resources, including DPS Special Agents, State Troopers to support DPS gang and drug investigative operations, and a team of DPS Intelligence Analysts. DPS will also provide two helicopters and two patrol planes to provide direct air support and a team of Texas Rangers to support Dallas police homicide investigations. Additional resources will be made available should they be requested by DPD.
“The rise in violent crime in the city of Dallas is unacceptable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to protect the community and reduce this surge in crime,” said Abbott. “Every Texan deserves to feel safe in their own community, and the State of Texas will continue to provide the city of Dallas with the resources they need to crack down on this heinous activity and protect Dallas residents.”