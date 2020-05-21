      Weather Alert

Gov. Abbott ends COVID-19 air travel restrictions

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 21, 2020 @ 3:36pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order terminating air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Governor’s new order immediately terminates all restrictions contained in the Governor’s previous Executive Order (GA-20) that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida.

View the Governor’s Executive Order (GA-24) relating to the termination of air travel restrictions as part of the safe, strategic plan to Open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster.

