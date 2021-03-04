Gov. Abbott fires back at President Biden’s ‘Neanderthal’ comment
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back at President Biden’s comment calling his decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate, “Neanderthal thinking.”
Abbott defended his actions on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Thursday and blamed illegal immigration at the southern border for the spread of coronavirus.
“The Biden administration has been releasing immigrants in South Texas that have been exposing Texans to COVID. That is Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the COVID-situation,” said Abbott.
Brownsville spokesman Felipe Romero told Fox News that more than 100 immigrants crossing the border illegally tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in the border city. Romero says all Border Patrol agents can do is advise them to quarantine.
The governor said he’s urging Texans to wear masks, but the State shouldn’t be mandating it.