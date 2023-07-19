Gov Abbott gives statement on orders addressing illegal border crossings

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 08: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about an illustration of new border security implementation during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw joined bill authors, sponsors, legislators and law enforcement members in the signing of bills designated towards enhancing border security along the southern border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is responding to numerous accusations regarding the treatment of those trying to cross the border illegally.

Numerous media outlets and elected officials are claiming that illegal immigrants are being harmed along the border, in some cases citing photos of migrant injuries and an email written by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper.

In response, Governor Abbott is giving a joint statement from Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, DPS Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Adjutant General Major General Thomas Suelzer following reporting on directives given under Operation Lone Star:

“No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross. With migrants from over 150 countries encouraged by open border policies to risk their lives and make this dangerous trek to enter our country illegally, Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry. The absence of these tools and strategies—including concertina wire that snags clothing—encourages migrants to make potentially life-threatening and illegal crossings. Through Operation Lone Star, Texas continues stepping up to respond to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our southern border.”

The statement says all personnel assigned to Operation Lone Star are prepared to detect and respond to any people who may need water or medical attention. Governor Abbott says Operation Lone Star agency partners use verbal warnings and signage to direct migrants attempting to illegally cross from Mexico into Texas to use ports of entry to protect the lives of migrants, DPS troopers, and Texas National Guard soldiers.

In closing, Governor Abbott says that until President Biden reverses his open border policies and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue protecting Texans and Americans from the chaos along the border.