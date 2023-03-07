Gov Abbott honors first responders at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 3/6/23)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) continues through March 19, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott took the opportunity to recognize first responders on Monday.

Governor Abbott honored those who he says have gone above and beyond to protect their communities at the First Responders of the Year Awards Ceremony. During the ceremony held at NRG Center, the Governor recognized 16 award recipients—including 15 Texans and one group organization—for their selfless leadership, heroism, and sacrifice in service to their fellow Texans.

“Our first responders represent the very best of who we are, going above and beyond the call of duty to serve their fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Today we remember first responders who have lost their lives and honor those who have demonstrated extraordinary valor in the line of duty. Texans are forever grateful for our first responders and their loved ones, and the State Texas will always support them in all that they do to keep our communities safe.”

Each year, HLSR honors various public law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, and other emergency services agencies in the Houston Metropolitan Area during the rodeo’s First Responders Day. First Responders of the Year honorees are chosen by the rodeo’s Armed Forces Appreciation Committee.

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 3/6/23)