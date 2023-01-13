Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star expands in west Texas as Pres. Biden ignores crisis

Migrants, mostly from Central America, wait to board a van which will take them to a processing center, on May 16, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. - About 1,100 migrants from Central America and other countries are crossing into the El Paso border sector each day. US Customs and Border Protection Public Information Officer Frank Pino, says that Border Patrol resources and personnel are being stretched by the ongoing migrant crisis, and that the real targets of the Border Patrol are slipping through the cracks. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is releasing new numbers compiled as Operation Lone Star continues.

The multi-agency effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard is expanding in parts of west Texas, where Abbott says numerous issues are being confronted, including human trafficking, drug and weapons smuggling and illegal entry into the United States.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, more than 342,000 illegal immigrant have been apprehended, and that includes more than 23,000 criminal arrests and more than 21,000 felony charges reported.

In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 356 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Governor Abbott also says Texas has bused more than 9,100 migrants to our nation’s capital since April, over 5,200 migrants to New York City since August 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since August 31, and more than 890 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15.

DPS troopers recently stopped a transit van in Kinney County and discovered six illegal immigrants from Mexico concealed in the cargo area. The driver, from Houston, said he was being paid $2,000 to smuggle them. The driver was arrested and charged, and the illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.