Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 9/21/22)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022.

In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star in March 2021, the multi-agency effort has led to over 336,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 23,000 criminal arrests, with more than 20,000 felony charges reported.

In the fight against fentanyl, Texas DPS has seized over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Governor Abbott began taking additional steps to secure the border near the end of summer this year.

In September, Governor Abbott signed an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations at a press conference in Midland. The executive order also instructed Texas DPS to take immediate action against the growing national fentanyl crisis.

The Governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl.

In November, Governor Abbott ordered Texas DPS and the Texas Military Department to expand their unprecedented efforts to combat the growing illegal immigration along the Texas-Mexico border. In a letter to Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw and TMD Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, the Governor outlined the need for the Operation Lone Star partners to defend Texas amid the Biden Administration’s ongoing failure to secure the border.

“Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” reads the letter. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally, arrest those who cross illegally and return them to the border, and arrest criminals who violate Texas law.”

Under @GovAbbott‘s #OperationLoneStar, Tactical Marine Units consisting of @TXMilitary Service Members and @TxDPS personnel patrol the Rio Grande to intercept and turn-back illegal migrant traffic along Texas’ southern border. pic.twitter.com/mPeANXDRJ0 — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) April 7, 2022

On December 9, the Texas National Guard announced that it added 45 drone pilots to be used in response to the increasing number of illegal crossings along the border. This drone program will help Operation Lone Star elite brush teams locate and arrest trespassing migrants and prevent more illegal crossings in unforgiving terrain.

“It’s important that we are successful on Operation Lone Star,” said 1st Lt. Austin Laughlin. “With this program we can better stop the people with nefarious intent from crossing illegally into Texas.”

The bussing of migrants from Texas to ‘sanctuary’ cities, like Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia continues, with current numbers for 2022 below: