Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.

Governor Abbott says Operation Lone Star has led to over 323,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 21,600 criminal arrests, with more than 19,200 felony charges reported. The effort has also led to the seizure of over 350 million lethal doses of fentanyl by Texas DPS.

Texas has also bused almost 8,300 migrants to our nation’s capital since April, over 3,700 migrants to New York City since August 5, and more than 1,200 migrants to Chicago since August 31.

Governor Abbott says Operation Lone Star is necessary to fill the gaps left by what he says is the Biden Administration’s open border policies.