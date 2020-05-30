      Weather Alert

Gov. Abbott sends DPS officers to San Antonio, other Texas cities

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 30, 2020 @ 2:03pm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Governor Greg Abbott has sent 1,500 DPS officers to San Antonio and other major Texas cities as groups plan rallies protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

”Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

The Governor and DPS officials have spoken with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the mayors of Austin, Houston and Dallas, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities. DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments. More resources will be provided as needed.

TAGS
Department of Public Safety DPS George Floyd Greg Abbott Ron Nirenberg
