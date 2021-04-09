Gov. Abbott sends Vice President letter demanding closure of migrant shelter in San Antonio
Freeman Coliseum/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris demanding that the Biden Administration shut down the federally run migrant shelter in San Antonio. The Governor included a memo from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that summarizes the allegations of sexual assault, bullying, understaffing, and disregard for COVID-19 protocols within the facility.
“The State of Texas previously warned about overcrowded conditions at these facilities, and now those conditions have led to allegations of child abuse and neglect,” reads the Governor’s letter. “Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. In your role as Border Czar, you have a duty to these children and the American people to act immediately. I implore you to act immediately to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis.”
More than 1,600 boys, ages 13-17, are being housed at the Coliseum’s Expo Hall.