Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Aug 17, 2021 @ 4:17pm
Gov. Greg Abbott Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

(Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The office said the governor has been tested daily and Tuesday was the first day where a positive result came up.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms,” spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement. “Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

Abbott will be isolating in the Governor’s Mansion where he will continue to be tested daily and receive Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

