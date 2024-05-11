Gov Abbott: Texas rejects President Biden’s border proposals

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is no secret that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Biden have opposing views on border security.

A post to X this week by Governor Abbott illustrates that difference, yet again.

It is crazy, and compromises national security, for Biden to allow open borders for people who come from Lebanon, where Hezbollah fires missiles almost daily into Israel. But our Texas Department of Public Safety is there to arrest and jail these dangerous people. https://t.co/kbR4hBCurC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 5, 2024

Yesterday, Governor Abbott posted aerial footage of ongoing construction of Texas’ Forward Operating Base in Eagle Pass. This state-of-the-art base camp will provide thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers with additional resources and support, including housing, on-site medical services, and other facilities to ensure military personnel in Eagle Pass can operate more effectively to secure the southern border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 510,600 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 42,500 criminal arrests, with more than 37,700 felony charges.

In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized enough lethal doses of fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.

Texas has also transported: