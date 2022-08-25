Gov. Abbott to speak at Texas DPS graduation ceremony

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissions a class of 74 new state troopers at the Texas Capitol following 21 weeks of training in counter-terrorism, traffic and criminal law and arrest procedures. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony on Friday, August 26th in Austin.

The event will recognize recruit class A-2022 as having completed a 28-week training program.

Joining Governor Abbott will be several other DPS officials, including Director Steven McGraw, Chiefs Brian Baxter and Orlando Alanis, Captain Shannon Hamby, Major Derek Prestridge, and others.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Great Hills Baptist Church.