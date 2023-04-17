Gov Abbott updating progress of Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is giving an update on Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort designed to secure the southern border.

The Governor reports the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard continue working with each other to detect and prevent transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Texas National Guard soldiers have now constructed razor wire barriers to stop illegal passage into the United State near El Paso. The barriers have been placed at strategic locations known for high volumes of illegal immigrants attempting to cross.

“Whenever illegals or migrants cross the border, we arrest them with criminal trespassing whenever they enter their property,” said Sgt. Wallace in Laredo. “We patrol these private properties with DPS, mainly on foot, looking for signs of any migrant crossing. I feel like myself and my team have made a very large impact.”

Texas National Guard soldiers have also assisted with the apprehension of multiple groups of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border. Sensors alerted law enforcement of the many illegal immigrants approaching from the riverbanks along the Rio Grande River in Laredo.

Soldiers moved into a blocking position to limit the possibility of the groups accessing the nearby neighborhoods, where illegal immigrants frequently attempt to evade detection.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, more than 365,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions have been logged, and more than 27,000 criminal arrests have come as a result. More than 24,000 felony charges have now been reported.

In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.