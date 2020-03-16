Gov. Abbott waives STAAR test requirements
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
Abbott announced Monday that he’s also requesting that the Department of Education (DOE) waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Governor is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while they’re absent or while schools are closed because of COVID-19. That includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district.
“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
He’s urging superintendents to continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and their families.
“Their leadership is an important part of our statewide efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect public health,” said Abbott.