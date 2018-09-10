Gov. Abbott wants red light cameras banned in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to put an end to red light cameras in the state.

The Houston Chronicle reports the governor is asking state lawmakers to ban the cameras in the next legislative session next year.

Abbott says the red light cameras result in more rear-end crashes due to sharp braking. He also argued the devices could raise a constitutional issue where it renders violators guilty until proven innocent.

Advocates for the cameras say they keep streets safer and reduce side-impact crashes.