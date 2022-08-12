Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will continue to bus immigrants to New York City until the Biden Administration takes action to secure the southern border.
Abbott makes that declaration despite NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ threat to bus people from his city to Texas to campaign against the Texas Governor.
But New York City is not the only ‘sanctuary city’ Governor Abbott is busing illegal immigrants into. He is also including Washington, D.C, which recently caused Mayor Muriel Bowser to call the National Guard for help.
Texas has transported over 6,800 migrants to the nation’s capital since April and over 360 migrants to New York City over the last week.
Abbott says the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard continue to work together in securing the border, which he says is also halting the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
In a release, Governor Abbott says Operation Lone Star has led to more than 292,700 migrant apprehensions and more than 18,400 criminal arrests. More than 15,700 felony charges have come as a result of those arrests.
As the battle against fentanyl continues, law enforcement reports more than 326 lethal doses have been confiscated since Operation Lone Star began.