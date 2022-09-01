Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will debate Sept. 30th in Rio Grande Valley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will debate in south Texas on September 30th, 2022.

The location will be at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The debate will begin that evening and it will last one hour.

Media outlets from San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin and Houston will be covering the event in both English and Spanish.

KTSA will pass along more details as they become available.