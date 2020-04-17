Gov. Greg Abbott discuss plans to reopen economy during coronavirus pandemic
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 29: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas during a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The space can expand to nearly 1,400 beds. Joining him was former State Representative Dr. John Zerwas (left) and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. (Phopto by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)
With state health officials reporting 16,455 cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the new coronavirus — and 393 deaths as of Thursday, the virus continues to spread. But Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials coordinating the response have struck a more optimistic tone in recent days, noting the declining rate at which the number of Texas cases is doubling.
On Friday, Abbott’s expected to lay out at least some of his plans to begin reopening the Texas economy. But on Monday, he cautioned it will be a “slow process” guided by public health concerns. He also told reporters to expect an announcement this week on whether schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Abbott previously ordered them closed until May 4.