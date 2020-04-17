Gov: Schools closed the rest of the year, “retail to go” services to begin next week
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that schools, including public, private and higher education institutions, will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms.
Abbott on Friday issued an executive order establishing a statewide Strike Force to Open Texas that will come up with a plan to reopen Texas. The panel is comprised of medical experts and business leaders, including Balous Miller, with Bill Miller Bar-B-Q based in San Antonio. The reopening process will take place in stages.
Starting next Friday, retailers will be able to operate pick up and delivery service, or retail-to-go service. Retailers are required to deliver items to customers’ cars, homes or other locations to minimize contact.
Effective April 22 through May 8, current restrictions on surgeries will be loosened. The order will allow any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the PPE needed to cope with COVID-19. It also allows procedures performed in a licensed health care facility that has certified in writing to Texas HHSC both (1) that it will reserve at least 25% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, and (2) that it will not request any PPE from any public source—whether federal, state, or local—for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster.
State parks will reopen Monday, April 20, but visitors must wear face coverings. Social distancing guidelines must be followed and visitors cannot gather in groups larger than five.
More openings will be announced April 27.