Government: No symptomatic or coronavirus-positive passengers from Japan deplaned in San Antonio
Passengers arrive from China Feb. 7, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. The Department of Defense is providing temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there. DoD has identified blocks of rooms at March Air Force Base, Calif., Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and Fort Carson, Colo. Under the HHS request, DoD installations are only providing housing support. HHS is responsible for all care, transportation, and security of the passengers. DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the passengers and these passengers will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Department of Defense says 145 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and none of them are currently symptomatic.
The department said passengers that became symptomatic and those with positive tests on the flight from Japan to Lackland were isolated on the flight and did not deplane in San Antonio when it landed at around 3:50 a.m.
Those passengers were taken to Omaha, Nebraska. That flight took off at around 7:00 a.m.
Lackland currently has 235 passengers in quarantine with no one on base testing positive for COVID-19, the name of this strain of coronavirus.
If anyone develops symptoms, they will be transported to an off-base civilian hospital for containment and specialized care.
