Governor: 25 percent restaurant occupancy limit only applies to customers

Dennis Foley
May 1, 2020 @ 1:24pm

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The governor’s office is clarifying the occupancy limits on reopening dine-in service at restaurants.

In a letter to the Texas Restaurant Association, the governor’s chief of staff said the 25 percent occupancy limit only applies to the number of customers in the restaurant and does not include the number of employees in an establishment.

This clarification means more customers are allowed inside restaurants than had originally been believed by many restaurant operators.

