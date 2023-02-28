Governor Abbott advocates for education freedom in Corsicana

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 2/27/23)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott considers educational freedom an emergency item in the 88th Legislative Session, a topic he hit on during his 2023 State of the State address.

On Monday night, Governor Abbott was advocating for education freedom and parental rights to a crowd of over 300 Texas parents, students, and advocates at a Parent Empowerment Night at Parks Meadows Academy in Corsicana.

“Many public schools in Texas are excellent, but we must do more to ensure every student has the best possible education available to them,” said Governor Abbott. “Ultimately, no one knows what is best for a child’s success than their parents. This session, we will empower every parent with the ability to choose the best high-quality education option for their child. Together, we will chart a course toward brighter futures and bigger opportunities for young Texans across our state.”

Governor Abbott was joined by Representative Cody Harris, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Park Meadows Academy faculty, and other parent empowerment advocates.

During his remarks, the Governor made clear that parents deserve access to school curriculum, school libraries, and what is being taught in the classroom. He mentioned that the way to fully empower parents is by expanding school choice options through state-funded Education Saving Accounts to all Texas students. The Governor also noted that a majority of urban, suburban, and rural Texans support empowering parents to choose the best education for their child.

Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.