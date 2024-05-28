Governor Abbott announces federal assistance for counties hit by severe storms

TEMPLE, TEXAS – MAY 23: The exterior of the Veterans of Foreign Wars facility suffered severe damage following a tornado on May 23, 2024 in Temple, Texas. The city of Temple has reported widespread damage after a tornado moved through its county Wednesday evening. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a request from the State of Texas to add four Texas counties impacted by severe weather and tornadoes over the weekend to the Presidential Disaster Declaration.

“FEMA’s approval of four North Texas counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration is an important step forward to help our communities recover from recent severe storms,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue working with our state, local, and federal partners to ensure all necessary resources, funding, and assistance are available to support Texans.”

FEMA has added Collin, Cooke, Denton, and Montague counties to become eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties.

Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance remains under FEMA’s review for Austin, Bell, Coryell, Ellis, Henderson, Kaufman, Leon, Navarro, Newton, and Tyler counties.

Additional counties may be added to the Governor’s request as additional damage assessments are completed in affected communities.

At the request of local officials, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue to support additional federal Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams coming into affected areas to provide information on applying for FEMA assistance.