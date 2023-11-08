Governor Abbott announces fourth special session agenda

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JANUARY 31: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to reporters during a news conference on January 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott held a meeting and news conference in preparation for the winter storm that is sweeping across portions of Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The blink of an eye separated the third special session from the fourth called by Governor Greg Abbott.

The current session began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with Governor Abbott sending a release to KTSA News just 15 minutes prior. A proclamation outlining the agenda items can be seen by clicking here.

Governor Abbott gave the following statement in calling lawmakers back once again.

“The Texas Legislature made progress over the past month protecting Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations and increasing penalties for human smuggling,” said Governor Abbott. “However, there is more work to be done. I am immediately calling lawmakers back for Special Session #4 to complete their critical work to empower Texas parents to choose the best education pathway for their child while providing billions more in funding for Texas public schools and continuing to boost safety measures in schools. We must pass laws that will enhance the safety of all Texans by increasing funding for strategic border barriers and mirroring the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce. Texas will also arrest people for illegal entry into our state from a foreign nation, and authorize the removal of anyone who illegally enters our state, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal. To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, illegal re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison. I look forward to working with members of the Texas Legislature to better secure Texas and pass school choice for all Texas families.”

Special Session #4 agenda items include:

EDUCATION:

Legislation relating to primary and secondary education, including the establishment of an education savings account program, the certification, compensation, and health coverage of certain public school employees, the public school finance system, special education in public schools, measures to support the education of public school students that include certain educational grant programs, reading instruction, and early childhood education, the provision of virtual education, and public school accountability.

Legislation related to school safety measures and related state funding mechanisms.

BORDER SECURITY: