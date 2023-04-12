Governor Abbott announces record seizure of fentanyl near Mexican border

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the battle against fentanyl continues, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl, or about 14 pounds, during a single Operation Lone Star (OLS) traffic stop in Mission. The seizure marks one of the largest single fentanyl seizures by OLS to date.

On April 10, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a black Cadillac SUV for a traffic violation at the intersection of 43 Street and Gumwood Avenue in Mission and discovered five tape-wrapped bundles containing a white powdery substance. The substance tested positive for fentanyl both in the field and at a DPS crime laboratory. The fentanyl has an estimated street value of around $312,000.

“Fentanyl is the single greatest drug threat our state and country has ever known, and this record amount of fentanyl seized would have otherwise made its way into communities across Texas and the nation because of President Joe Biden’s open border policies,” said Governor Abbott. “Through Texas’ historic Operation Lone Star mission, a DPS trooper prevented 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every Texan in Austin, Dallas, and El Paso combined—from taking more innocent lives during a single traffic stop. I thank our brave DPS troopers, and all Operation Lone Star mission personnel, for their work to secure our border and keep Texans safe.”

The driver, Mario Reyna Cantu, 39, of Mexico, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.