Governor Abbott calls New York City Mayor’s bluff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has responded to New York City Mayor Eric Adams lawsuit against charter bus companies to try and make them pay for the sanctuary city’s policy and the intake of more than 30,000 immigrants from the Southern Border.

The Governor’s statement is brief and stands on what he believes is a baseless lawsuit without aim.

“This lawsuit is baseless and deserves to be sanctioned. It’s clear that Mayor Adams knows nothing about the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, or about the constitutional right to travel that has been recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court. Every migrant bused or flown to New York City did so voluntarily, after having been authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the United States. As such, they have constitutional authority to travel across the country that Mayor Adams is interfering with. If the Mayor persists in this lawsuit, he may be held legally accountable for his violations.”