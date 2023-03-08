Governor Abbott champions economic growth priorities in Dallas

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 3/8/2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is touting the state’s booming economy while outlining his legislative priorities at a Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) luncheon.

Speaking to a crowd of over 400 business leaders on Wednesday, the Governor highlighted how he will work with members of the Texas Legislature to ensure that a robust, pro-growth economic agenda keeps Texas the economic engine of America.

“The Dallas Metroplex is ranked number one in the nation for high-tech job growth because of its well-trained workforce, world-class airport, leading research universities, and affordable real estate,” said Governor Abbott. “Last year was a banner year for Dallas, with a record for total jobs, a record for Texans employed in the Dallas metro, and an unemployment rate below the state average. That’s a testament to the ingenuity and determination of the local business leaders here today. Texas is America’s economic juggernaut, where entrepreneurs can cast a vision and know they live in a state where they can achieve it. This session, we will work to keep Texas the land of economic opportunity and prosperity.”

From cutting property taxes, to workforce development, to removing red tape that slows down the speed of business, the Governor highlighted during his remarks critical policies that will help businesses large and small continue to thrive in our state’s economy. He also discussed a recently announced $100 billion plan to bolster the state’s transportation infrastructure and efforts to prepare the state power grid to meet increasing demands of our growing state.

Named the National Chamber of the Year in 2022 by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, the DRC serves as the voice of business and the champion of economic development and growth in the Dallas Region.