Governor Abbott condemns President Biden’s rewrite of Title IX

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending a letter to President Joe Biden condemning his recent revision of Title IX, which forces schools to treat biological men as women.

The Governor also informed the President that Texas will not adhere to the new rules.

“Title IX was written by Congress to support the advancement of women academically and athletically,” reads the letter. “The law was based on the fundamental premise that there are only two sexes—male and female. You have rewritten Title IX to force schools to treat boys as if they are girls and to accept every student’s self-declared gender identity. This ham-handed effort to impose a leftist belief onto Title IX exceeds your authority as President.”

Governor Abbott goes on to clarify the extent to which the new directives will not impact students in the Lone Star State.

“I am instructing the Texas Education Agency to ignore your illegal dictate. Your rewrite of Title IX not only exceeds your constitutional authority, it also tramples laws that I signed to protect the integrity of women’s sports by prohibiting men from competing against female athletes. Texas will fight to protect those laws and to deny your abuse of authority.”