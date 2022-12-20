Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition's monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Abbott spoke on Texas' economic achievements and gave an update on the state's business environment. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is demanding President Joe Biden to deploy federal assets to address what he is calling a dire border crisis in numerous border towns ahead of a cold polar vortex.

Governor Abbott sent a letter to the White House in which he highlights the dangers thousands of illegal immigrants could face amidst sub-freezing temperatures expected to arrive in much of Texas just before Christmas.

“This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making,” reads the letter. “These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government—house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day. With perilous temperatures moving into the area, many of these migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets. The need to address this crisis is not the job of border states like Texas. Instead, the U.S. Constitution dictates that it is your job, Mr. President, to defend the borders of our country, regulate our nation’s immigration, and manage those who seek refuge here.”

Governor Abbott says he will continue to work with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Military Department, and all other available state assets to protect Texas from the influx of illegal immigrants that could grow even more should Title 42 expire.

The U.S. Supreme Court halted the expiration of Title 42 on Monday at the request of numerous states, including Texas, who say they are struggling with illegal immigration activity, which they say will only get more difficult with the expiration of Title 42.