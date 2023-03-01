Governor Abbott directing state resources ahead of severe weather moving across Texas

Storm chasers gather to watch this amazing looking severe hail storm works its way across the high plains of Kansas, USA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of a severe storm system expected to move across North, East, Central, and Southeast Texas beginning today through tomorrow evening. This storm system is expected to bring an increased risk of severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail, tornados, heavy rain, and potential flash flooding.

“Texans across the state should remain weather-aware as this severe storm system moves across portions of Texas this week,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is fully prepared to assist local officials and emergency response personnel on the ground to keep our communities safe. We remain on standby to provide any additional resources that may be necessary over the course of this storm.”

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state. These emergency response resources are mobilizing as TDEM and other Emergency Management Council agencies continue to support local officials in the western half of Texas with state firefighting resources at the Governor’s direction. The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting extreme fire danger conditions in West Texas tomorrow, with very high fire danger in the forecast for Thursday and Friday across South Texas.

Additionally, Governor Abbott has renewed the state disaster declaration for drought conditions in 86 Texas counties.

Texans are urged to take severe weather safety preparedness measures, such as monitoring local weather forecasts, making an emergency plan, and heeding warnings of local officials.

Texans can visit texasready.gov for severe weather and fire safety information.