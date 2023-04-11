Governor Abbott hosting Parent Empowerment Night in San Antonio

Governor Greg Abbott speaks to the Texas press as Republicans celebrate a federal judge’s decision to halt President Obama’s executive action on immigration. Abbott expressed confidence that Texas and 25 other states will prevail as the case moves through higher courts. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in San Antonio on Thursday, April 13th for a Parent Empowerment Night.

The event will take place at Saint Mary Magdalen School starting at 6 p.m.

The Parent Empowerment Coalition will be highlighting Saint Mary Magdalen School and discussing the growing need and desire for parent empowerment.

Governor Abbott says parent empowerment is built on the foundational principles of transparency, quality, respect, and choice.

Governor Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year, and he has made numerous stops around Texas to promote parent involvement in education.