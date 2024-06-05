Governor Abbott launches 10 most wanted illegal immigrants list

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made securing the Texas-Mexico border one of his top priorities, and he is now launching a list of the most wanted illegal immigrants in the Lone Star State.

Created in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List was launched on Wednesday, and Governor Abbott says it is a new effort to find and arrest repeat offenders who have entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes committed in Texas.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” said Governor Abbott. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation. These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.”

The Governor is also getting support from state law enforcement.

“Criminals from around the world who enter the United States illegally and commit crimes in Texas are a threat to public safety,” said DPS Director Steve McCraw. “Individuals on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List are likely to commit other crimes, and DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes.”

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers will offer cash rewards to any person who gives information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants. Similar to other Texas 10 Most Wanted lists, fugitives from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List may be selected as the department’s monthly featured fugitive.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents will work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend all of the criminal illegal immigrant fugitives who have been identified and to select the fugitives that will appear on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. You can find the current lists with photos on the DPS website .

Texans should not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.