Governor Abbott, Mayor Nirenberg to offer Coronavirus update Monday afternoon
Mayor Ron Nirenberg/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg are holding a news conference today to give the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is being held at the San Antonio Emergency Operations Center.
Along with the governor and the mayor, Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services will speak as will Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The news conference will address the latest efforts to battle the virus.
San Antonio has three confirmed cases of travel based corona virus.