Governor Abbott pushing legislation to secure semiconductor supply

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged Congress Thursday to pass the CHIPS Act of 2022.
The CHIPS Act of 2022 would offer federal incentives that would help companies already operating in Texas, as well as attract other companies looking to expand into the semiconductor industry.
In a release, Abbott says passing the legislation would also reduce U.S. dependence on foreign production, which he also says would ensure national security.
“Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry. More than 30,000 Texans work in this field and in the last year alone, Samsung and Texas Instruments announced major projects in Texas investing up to $47 billion, with the potential to create 5,000 new jobs,” the governor said in a statement. “Texas has also been the nation’s top exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for 11 years in a row, solidifying ‘Made in Texas’ as a powerful global brand and a beacon of innovation.”
Semiconductors are essential components of many electronic devices used in communications, computing, military systems, transportation and many other applications.