Governor Abbott requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for severe weather, flooding

A “Dead End” sign stands in floodwaters due to a hurricane in Spring, Texas, U.S. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by recent severe weather and flooding that began on April 26.

The Governor’s letter requests Individual Assistance programs for seven impacted counties and Public Assistance programs for 26 impacted counties.

“Due to severe weather and flooding that continues to cause devastating damage in several of our communities, I am requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “The extensive damage caused by these severe storms, historic river flooding, and tornadoes requires comprehensive, robust action by all levels of government to help Texans rebuild and recover.”

Governor Abbott says the Presidential Disaster Declaration will give local communities access to financial assistance that will help cover costs ranging from temporary housing and home repairs to grant funding for roads and bridges.

The request to declare a major disaster for the State of Texas comes after an initial review of damage sustained due to catastrophic flash flooding, historic river flooding, extremely large hail, damaging wind gusts, and destructive tornadoes.

Local jurisdictions have reported more than $58 million in public infrastructure damage estimates thus far, including disaster response costs and debris management.

If the Governor’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration is granted, qualifying Texans who sustained damage would be eligible to apply for Individual Assistance Program funding to assist with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Counties requested for Individual Assistance programs include Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties.