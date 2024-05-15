KTSA KTSA Logo

Governor Abbott requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for severe weather, flooding

By Christian Blood
May 15, 2024 5:30PM CDT
Share
Governor Abbott requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for severe weather, flooding
A “Dead End” sign stands in floodwaters due to a hurricane in Spring, Texas, U.S. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by recent severe weather and flooding that began on April 26.

The Governor’s letter requests Individual Assistance programs for seven impacted counties and Public Assistance programs for 26 impacted counties.

“Due to severe weather and flooding that continues to cause devastating damage in several of our communities, I am requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “The extensive damage caused by these severe storms, historic river flooding, and tornadoes requires comprehensive, robust action by all levels of government to help Texans rebuild and recover.”

Governor Abbott says the Presidential Disaster Declaration will give local communities access to financial assistance that will help cover costs ranging from temporary housing and home repairs to grant funding for roads and bridges.

The request to declare a major disaster for the State of Texas comes after an initial review of damage sustained due to catastrophic flash flooding, historic river flooding, extremely large hail, damaging wind gusts, and destructive tornadoes.

Local jurisdictions have reported more than $58 million in public infrastructure damage estimates thus far, including disaster response costs and debris management.

If the Governor’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration is granted, qualifying Texans who sustained damage would be eligible to apply for Individual Assistance Program funding to assist with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Counties requested for Individual Assistance programs include Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties.

More about:
Flash Flooding
Greg Abbott
historic river flooding
Joe Biden
letter
Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas
Tornadoes

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
4

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side
5

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County