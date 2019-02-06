Governor Abbott says property taxes are out of control

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to reports about the first anniversary of the Sutherland Springs church shooting. (KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Property taxes are too darn high and Governor Greg Abbott says he has a plan to make it stop.

The Governor tells KTSA’s Sean Rima that increasing property taxes are making tough for homeowner, renters and business owners.

“The cost of your apartment goes up because property taxes go up. When you go to a store to buy something, the price of those goods there goes up because the property taxes that the merchant has to pay go up.”

Abbott says it’s having an impact on longtime homeowners who have retried but have to move because they can no longer afford to pay those growing property tax bills.

“The reason why people are moving way out, way north and west of 1604 is because they can’t afford to live inside 1604.”

Abbott says he has a plan to control property taxes in Texas but state lawmakers have to approve it.