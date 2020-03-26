Governor Abbott seeks permission for SNAP benefits to be used at take-out and drive-thru restaurants
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott is pushing for food stamp recipients being able to use them at take-out and drive-thru restaurants in Texas.
In a letter sent to the Department of Agriculture, Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission asked the question on behalf of the people receiving benefits from the Texas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Abbott says the state has to do everything it can to ensure Texans can provide meals for their families.
“As we continue in our efforts to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for citizens and ensure that Texans can provide meals for their families,” said Governor Abbott. “This waiver will go a long way in doing just that. I urge the federal government to quickly approve this waiver, giving Texans another food option during this public health emergency.”
The program is restricted to food markets and grocery stores.
If the USDA approves the request, it’ll open up another food source for more than three-million Texans.