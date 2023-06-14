Governor Abbott signs bill to eliminate temporary paper license plates in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Those paper license plates you get when you buy a vehicle from an auto dealership are about to go away.

A new law signed by Governor Greg Abbott will require dealerships to issue metal license plates when they sell vehicles instead of the temporary paper tags.

The paper tags are easy to create and police say they often have difficulty telling which tags are fake and which are real.

A bill to eliminate the paper tags was passed overwhelmingly in both the Texas House and Senate during the recently wrapped up regular session.

The plates will be supplied by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and will cost 10 dollars.

Dealerships and the DMV has some time to prepare, the new law goes into effect in 2025.