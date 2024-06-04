Governor Abbott statement on President Biden’s border order

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 12: Immigrants wait to be transported and processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Covid-era Title 42 immigration policy ended the night before, and migrants entering the system now are anxious over how the change may affect their asylum claims. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Reaction continues after President Joe Biden’s signing of an executive order that some are saying essentially legalizes the millions of illegal immigrants in the United States.

Further, some critics say the executive action signed on Tuesday allows thousand more illegal immigrants to cross the southern border each day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered his response:

“Today’s announcement is nothing but a smokescreen for President Biden’s failed open border policies. This executive order will do nothing but further an an invasion into our country, inviting thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to cross the border every single day—the exact opposite of shutting down the border,” said Governor Abbott. “Since his first day in office, President Biden dismantled all of his predecessor’s successful border policies, encouraging millions of illegal immigrants—including dangerous criminals and terrorists—into our country.”

