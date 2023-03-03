Governor Abbott strengthening border wall near El Paso

Texas National Guard - Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering engineers from Special Response Team 4 and a combination of soldiers from the Texas National and State Guard to strengthen border barriers near El Paso.

An additional 17,000 feet of double standard razor wire was added to the existing wire to help prevent illegal border crossings. In the past month, the team has installed more than 40,000 feet of razor wire.

“Everything we do here impacts our community directly, regardless of whether it’s here or Eagle Pass or Del Rio,” said Sergeant Dale Banda Gwak. “When you talk to the people who actually live in these communities, they’ll tell you that us being out here on the line has made a difference. It helps make their communities safer.”

Operation Lone Star was launched in April 2021 at the direction of Governor Abbott, who says the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 352,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 25,000 criminal arrests, with more than 23,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 365 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.