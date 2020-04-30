      Weather Alert

Governor Abbott suggests making “alcohol to go” sales permanent

Don Morgan
Apr 30, 2020 @ 10:38am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you enjoying the availability of drive-thru drinks?

Apparently a LOT of Texans are because the Governor is talking like he’s going to make it a permanent thing.

Texas restaurants have been able to sell alcoholic beverages for take-out and delivery since the pandemic began and earlier this week, Governor Abbott tweeted

“Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1st.”

Then he added:

“We may just let this keep on going forever.”

The order allows restaurants to keep offering beer and liquor for take-out and delivery.

They weren’t allowed to do that until restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus were put in place.

Restaurants are allowed to re-open on Friday but they can only operate at 25 percent capacity which means a lot of Texans are still going to want to get their margarita on the move.

