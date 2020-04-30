Governor Abbott suggests making “alcohol to go” sales permanent
Cold beer bottle with smoke with ice cube
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you enjoying the availability of drive-thru drinks?
Apparently a LOT of Texans are because the Governor is talking like he’s going to make it a permanent thing.
Texas restaurants have been able to sell alcoholic beverages for take-out and delivery since the pandemic began and earlier this week, Governor Abbott tweeted
“Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1st.”
Then he added:
“We may just let this keep on going forever.”
The order allows restaurants to keep offering beer and liquor for take-out and delivery.
They weren’t allowed to do that until restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus were put in place.
Restaurants are allowed to re-open on Friday but they can only operate at 25 percent capacity which means a lot of Texans are still going to want to get their margarita on the move.